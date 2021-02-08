Seth MacFarlane doing virtual Valentine's Day concert

Paul Drinkwater/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

After topping the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart in December with his Meghan Trainor duet “White Christmas,” Seth MacFarlane is now turning his attention to music for another holiday.

The crooner, actor and Family Guy creator is doing a virtual Valentine’s Day concert to raise money for two Alzheimer’s disease charities. Seth MacFarlane: An Evening of Songs will be live-streamed at Variety.com and at the charities’ websites at 10 p.m. ET on February 13.

The concert is free, but your donations will be matched dollar-for-dollar by the show’s sponsor, Lilly, up to $10,000.

The money will benefit BrightFocus Foundation, which is specifically working to cure Alzheimer’s glaucoma and macular degeneration, and MPTF, which helps provide health and social services to members of the entertainment community.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.