Seth Rogan pranks Jimmy Kimmel during Zoom interview

This week, Jimmy Kimmel invited Seth Rogen to his at home show via Zoom. The interview seems normal at first as the two exchange standard greetings and quick life updates. But then things get a little strange when Rogen’s answers stop matching Kimmel’s questions.

Just it gets too confusing, Rogen moves the screen away that he’s been secretly holding up to the camera the whole time with pre-recorded messages.

The interview then continues from there, but the first few minutes are hilarious!

Watch the prank below:

