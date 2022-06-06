Shakira and soccer star Gerard Piqué end their 11-year relationship

Iryna Veklich

﻿Shakira﻿ ﻿﻿and soccer player Gerard Piqué are going their separate ways after 11 years. The duo announced over the weekend that they have ended their relationship.

“We regret to confirm that we are parting ways,” the two told E! News in a joint statement. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect their privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

The duo met when Shakira was filming her 2010 music video “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” which was the official song of the FIFA World Cup. The two confirmed they were dating the following year.

Shakira, 45, and Piqué, 35, share two sons — 7-year-old Sasha and 9-year-old Milan. The two have largely kept their sons out of the limelight by posting limited pictures of them and rarely mentioning them during interviews.

The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer had to dispel rumors about her health recently and took to Twitter to address the photos taken of her in an ambulance around the same time news of her breakup surfaced.

“I just wanted to let you know that those photos are from last weekend (the 28th), when my dad unfortunately had a bad fall and I accompanied him in an ambulance where he is recovering now,” she explained, sharing a photo of her father with a bandage on his head and a severely bruised face. “Please do send all of your best wishes his way and thank you as always for all of your love & support.”

