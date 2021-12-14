Shakira bringing new dance competition show to NBC

Jaume de la Iguana

Shakira is shaking her hips all the way onto a new dance competition series for NBC.

The show, called Dancing with Myself, is inspired by social media dance challenges. Contestants of all ages will have to quickly learn challenges created and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators. That includes Shakira, who went viral on TikTok earlier this year for her own dance challenge to the song “Girl Like Me.” The studio audience then decides who wins best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Shakira, who’s also executive-producing the show, says in a statement, “I’m excited to be a part of a dance competition that places such a high value on creative movement and how it translates into personal expression, not to mention how it contributes to a sense of community.”

She adds, “I’ve personally been blown away by some of the talent I’ve seen thanks to people having access to their own platforms through social media. Dance has been an incredibly potent force throughout my life, and I’m eager to show the world how transformative, empowering and fun it can be.”

NBC previously aired World of Dance from Shakira’s 2020 Super Bowl halftime show partner Jennifer Lopez. It was cancelled earlier this year after four seasons.

