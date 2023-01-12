Shakira seemingly slams ex Gerard Piqué in new song

Courtesy Sony Music

Shakira seemingly spilled the tea over her breakup with partner Gerard Piqué in a new song — and the lyrics are pretty savage.

She teamed up with Argentine DJ Bizarrap for the diss track “BZRP Music Session #53,” which also happens to be her first single of the year.

“Sorry baby I should have thrown you out a while ago/ A she-wolf like me is not for rookies/ A she-wolf like me is not for guys like you/ For guys like you/ I’m too good for you and that’s why you’re with someone just like you,” she sings in Spanish over a dance beat.

The singer takes a few swipes at Piqué’s new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, in the song by singing, “I wish you good luck with my supposed replacement.” Shakira also declares she’s worth two 22-year-olds, which is roughly Marti’s age, and remarks, “You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo/ You traded a Rolex for a Casio.”

Shakira also vows to never take her ex lover back, even if they beg, and hints they disrespected her music career.

Shakira and Piqué had been together for 12 years before going their separate ways in June. They share two sons: 7-year-old Sasha and 9-year-old Milan.

