Shania Twain salutes Taylor Swift, Adele and others who have inspired her on International Women’s Day

Shania Twain celebrated International Women’s Day by saluting the artists who continue to inspire her. On the list are Taylor Swift, Adele and Kelly Clarkson.

“Today and everyday women are leading change and making a difference like the absolute queens we are!” Shania wrote on Wednesday. “I wanted to highlight a few women who have inspired me and make me feel hopeful.”

In a video soundtracked to Shania’s new song “Queen of Me,” she highlighted several singers — beginning with Taylor. The video took note of how Taylor’s Midnights “was the first album to sell over 1 million copies in one week since [her] own Reputation album in 2017.”

As for Adele, Shania celebrated her having the “Most BRIT awards won by a woman,” which includes being the first solo artist to win Album of the Year three times.

When it came to Kelly Clarkson, she praised the singer for winning the People’s Choice Award for Daytime Talk Show of 2022.

Shania also had some love for fellow Canadian Avril Lavigne, pointing out her punk anthem “Sk8er Boi” was crowned the “best pop-punk love song” by Billboard. She also saluted ﻿Beyoncé﻿ for becoming the “most decorated Grammy winner of all time” with 32 trophies overall.

Shania also highlighted Kim Petras for being “the first trans woman to win a Grammy” after her “Unholy” collab with Sam Smith took home the award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. She praised Mary J. Blige for being recognized “as the most successful R&B/Hip-Hop artist of the past 25 years.”

She also applauded Dolly Parton for her philanthropy and Kelsea Ballerini for her advocacy.

