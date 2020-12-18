Shania Twain will allow Brad Pitt to impress her today

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Back in 1998, Shania Twain famously sang in her hit “Okay, so you’re Brad Pitt. That don’t impress me much.” But she’s temporarily changed her mind about that.

Today, December 18, is Brad Pitt’s 57th birthday, and Shania gave the Oscar-winner a birthday shout-out on social media. “Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt,” she tweeted. “I’ll make an exception for today.”

She added the “kissing” emoji.

Fans loved Shania’s joke, with one writing, “Amazing. That’s the tweet of 2020.”

As E! notes, the reason Shania mentioned Pitt in “That Don’t Impress Me Much” in the first place had to do with the fact that she was writing the song during a time when naked photos of the actor appeared in Playgirl without permission — he later sued the magazine successfully.

Released in December of 1998, “That Don’t Impress Me Much” reached number seven on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999 and remains one of Shania’s most successful singles.

By Andrea Dresdale

