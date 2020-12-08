Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello share cozy, self-filmed video for "The Christmas Song"

John Shearer/Getty Images

After releasing a surprise holiday duet of “The Christmas Song” over the weekend, lovebirds Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have shared the song’s accompanying music video.

The cozy visual gives us a glimpse of how the couple has been getting into the Christmas spirit at home together. It features home video of the two playing with their dog, Tarzan, dancing under Christmas lights, and decorating a Christmas tree with family.

“Merry christmas to you and yours. #TheChristmasSong video out now,” Camila tweeted Monday night. “Shot by us, directed by Tarzan from our quarantine bubble.”

She also reminded fans that every stream supports those in need through Feeding America. From December 5 through 31, for every ten million streams of “The Christmas Song,” $10,000 will be donated to the charity through The Shawn Mendes Foundation.

Additionally, Shawn and Camila made their own $100,000 donation to the charity, which provides meals to families in need across the country.

By Andrea Tuccillo

