Shawn Mendes celebrates Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ role: “Congratulations, my love”

Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello‘s relationship is just too sweet for words.

Shawn posted a photo of himself kissing Camila on a hotel balcony ahead of Wednesday’s Miami red carpet premiere of Camila’s first movie, Cinderella, which hits Amazon Prime Video Friday. She’s wearing a huge Christian Siriano yellow tulle skirt and a sleeveless white crop top, while he’s sporting a sheer black top with a deep V-neck.

Shawn captioned the pic, “Congratulations my love, I’m so proud of you. I’ve never seen anybody work as hard as you did to show up everyday and be truly professional, kind and authentic. I admire you so much. Such a beautiful movie with a beautiful message…te amo mi vida.”

It was Camila’s second premiere in a week. After the first one, in LA Camila wrote on Instagram, “love this film so much. And I love this cast so much….Wait till you see what [director] @kaykaycannon did when you see this movie: she’s a bada** woman who wrote and directed a movie about a bada** woman!”

Camila continued, “Spoiler alert! This is not a princess story like you’ve seen before. She’s a dreamer, honey.” Camila also thanked her co-stars Idina Menzel and Billy Porter, as well as her Prince Charming, Nicholas Galitzine.

“thank you for being the best person to make this movie with and making me laugh with your anchorman voice,” Camila wrote to Nicholas. “Mates 4 lyf and I love u!!!!!”

