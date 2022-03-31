Shawn Mendes drops heartbreak anthem, “When You’re Gone”

Courtesy Island Records

How does Shawn Mendes feel about being single? He tells us in his new heartbreak anthem “When You’re Gone,” that has fans buzzing it’s about his ex girlfriend, Camila Cabello.

The Grammy winner admits in the song that he isn’t ready for his previous relationship to end, admitting in the opening lyrics, “You never know how good you have it/ Until you’re staring at a picture of the only girl that matters/ I know what we’re supposed to do/ It’s hard for me to let go of you/ So I’m just trying to hold on.”

Other standout lyrics include, “I didn’t know that loving you was the happiest I’ve ever been,” and “I’m missing you deeply.”

Shawn also admits, “I hate the thought of losing you,” and sings about needing to learn “how to cope” now that his relationship is finished.

He also released a music video to accompany his new song, which shows him preparing for a big show and acting as though nothing is wrong, despite the song’s lyrics saying otherwise.

Of course, some fans are saying this is Shawn’s effort to win back Camila’s heart, because of how pointed his lyrics are. Camila has been teasing her own breakup anthems for her upcoming Familia album, but her songs hint that her ex-lover didn’t open up to her emotionally and caused a rift to grow between them.

