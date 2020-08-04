Shawn Mendes launches limited edition floral Fender guitar

Shawn Mendes may have just launched the prettiest electric guitar on the market.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster guitar, a collaboration between Shawn’s charity organization and guitar manufacturer Fender out today, is adorned with a vintage pressed flower design created by a fan.

“The body of the Shawn Mendes Musicmaster is a literal work of art — boasting a fan’s rendition of an intricate floral design,” the description on the Fender website reads, adding, “But it doesn’t just look like a dream — it plays like one.”

Sales from the guitar will go to benefit the Shawn Mendes Foundation, which Shawn launched last year to inspire his fans to advocate for issues important to them and work to bring about positive change in the world.

The foundation supports a variety of different youth-focused causes in the fields of healthcare, mental health and wellness, human rights, education, anti-bullying and sustainability.

The Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster is available for $749.99 on the Fender website.

By Andrea Tuccillo

