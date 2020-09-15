Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor join Just Vote campaign, donate rewards

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The Just Vote campaign, which gives fans the chance to win rewards and experiences by checking their voter registration status, has just added a bunch more stars to its lineup.

Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Dave Matthews, Lenny Kravitz and more have all donated either their time or their possessions to the non-partisan campaign, whose goal is to get 50,000 young people registered to vote this November.

Among the rewards now available: an autographed Shawn Mendes Foundation signature Fender electric guitar, a “private virtual hangout” with Meghan, an exclusive, never-before-seen live performance from Dave Matthews, a virtual hang with Lenny and more.

Designer Donna Karan, Pearl Jam‘s Eddie Vedder, actress Dove Cameron and YouTube personality and actor King Bach are among the celebs who’ve also donated experiences or items to the cause.

If you check your registration, you’ll be registered to win; the winners will be announced next month.

There are also previously announced rewards available from Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Billy Porter, Julianne Hough and more.

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.