Shawn Mendes on what almost “ruined” his relationship with Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s relationship has been going strong throughout the pandemic, but it hasn’t always been easy for the pop music power couple.

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Shawn admits he almost destroyed the relationship by being too scared to open up.

“I have always considered myself a really vulnerable guy, I was the guy who wrote ‘In My Blood,’” he says. “I’m the guy who talks about anxiety. I’m cool, I’m sensitive, I’m vulnerable, I always thought of myself that way until I had a girlfriend who I was so serious about, then I realized how much I was scared of being the weak man.”

Shawn says there was a whole month where he struggled to communicate with Camila because he was dealing with anxiety and “didn’t want her to see [him] weak.”

“And I was on the verge of ruining our relationship,” he says. “And then when you come out on the other end and you’re like, ‘Listen, I’m struggling here, it’s hard for me to even say this to you.’ And everything starts building and growing and getting stronger, and the roots fortify, and you look around and you’re like, ‘Oh s***’ Bravery. That’s bravery. That’s strength.”

Shawn also talks about deepening his friendship with one of his idols, fellow Canadian Justin Bieber. This Friday, the two are releasing a collab called “Monster.” Shawn describes it as a song about how “society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing.”

“…[I]t feels like one of the most special songs I’ve ever wrote,” he says.

Shawn’s album Wonder comes out December 4.

