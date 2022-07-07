Shawn Mendes partners with Disney+ to make wishes come true on Wonder tour

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes‘ Wonder tour is about to make wishes come true.

Shawn has partnered with Disney+ as a tour sponsor and will be working with the streaming platform to “grant wishes to patients” by visiting children’s hospitals in the U.S., he wrote on Instagram.

He’s also planning to donate one dollar per ticket sold in North America towards the Shawn Mendes Foundation‘s “Wonder Grants” program, which he’ll award to one “youth changemaker” in every city the tour visits.

In addition, the Wonder tour will now include a Social Impact Village, that will allow fans to vote on what the Foundation should fund, register to vote, learn about actions they can take to battle climate change, and sign petitions on issues such as mental health equity and climate justice.

In a statement to Variety, Shawn says, “I’m beyond thankful to be partnering with Disney+ on my tour, and to continue my foundation’s efforts to provide grants to young changemakers who strive to change the world for the better.”

Thursday night, Shawn’s Wonder tour visits Winnipeg, and then travels to Saint Paul, MN on Saturday.

