Shawn Mendes receives accidental text from Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is the self-proclaimed “Queen of Christmas,” but now she has a new title: queen of accidental texts.

Mariah confused Shawn Mendes with her cousin and shared the embarrassing mistake to Twitter. To be fair, she did say the two have similar names.

“My cousin Shawn M and I have this silly joke where we tell each other Happy Thanksgiving on St. Patrick’s Day,” Mariah explained. “@ShawnMendes found out about it today. Sorry Shawn!!”

The text exchange begins with Mariah writing, “Happy Thanksgiving [maple leaf emoji]!!!!” and then quickly following up with, “Wrong Shawn. Sorry. Also, I do realize it is NOT Thanksgiving. Haha.”

Mendes wasn’t upset he received an accidental text from the legendary singer, and texted back a genial, “hahahaha that’s okay i figured it was an inside joke.” He also included two red heart emojis in his response. Mariah used a laugh reaction to respond to his reply.

The “Fantasy” singer wasn’t the only one cracking up over the mistake — her fans had a field day in the comments by creating reaction images and memes to the unexpected exchange. One such reaction was an image of Mariah doubled over in laughter along with the caption, “laughs in 5 octaves.”

Others noted there could have been worse people to accidentally text while some wondered why Mariah would need Shawn Mendes’ number to begin with and, thus, sparked speculation that a potential collab is underway.

