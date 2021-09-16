Shawn Mendes reflects on his quarantine coffee obsession

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

While Shawn Mendes’ past week has been filled with glamorous celebrity events like the MTV VMAs and the Met Gala, he can still appreciate the simpler times that the pandemic afforded him.

Appearing on the Spout podcast, the singer reminisces about being in lockdown with Camila Cabello and how everyday tasks took on new, special meanings.

“I was getting really into the coffee mug,” he says. “I was, like, waking up in the morning and I was like, ‘Which coffee mug am I today?’…I was getting really technical about it and it was just like everything to me. You know, it was my home. I would go to bed super excited for that moment.”

The time off also forced him to reflect on what he enjoys doing outside of music and to explore different hobbies, like archery, which he says was inspired by one of his favorite shows, Game of Thrones. But so far, nothing has really stuck.

“I think the real reality is that I struggle to put down the guitar and figure out what to do besides my job and besides music…,” he says. “So for better or for worse, I am searching for a hobby at the moment, but like, I think that all those things are just exploring for me. I think that something’s going to click sooner or later, but until then, I’m going to stick to coffee and working out.”

