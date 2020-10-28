Shawn Mendes says "it's been really nice" living a "normal" life with Camila during quarantine

Glen Luchford

While many people were restless and bored in quarantine, Shawn Mendes says he’s been having a great time, because he’s finally been able to live a “normal” life for the first time in years.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, Shawn told Jimmy that he’s currently at his girlfriend Camila Cabello‘s home in Miami, where he’s spent much of his quarantine.

“It’s funny, at first, when I got here, it was, like, the beginning of the album process and I was, like, in a full panic state,” Shawn told Jimmy, referring to his upcoming album, Wonder. “I was like, ‘There’s no way I’m going to make music. This is going to be impossible.’”

“But, like, a week goes by and you start cooking eggs in the morning, you start doing laundry and taking dogs for walks, and you like have your coffee mug that you use…the same one every day, and it just becomes, like, really nice,” Shawn continued. “Which sounds so normal for everyone else but it’s very abnormal for me! I’ve basically been living in hotel rooms since I was 15. So it’s been nice, man, it’s been really nice.”

If you want a glimpse into Shawn and Camila’s quarantine, he’s posted a photo of them hanging out together in her kitchen. He’s captioned it “reina,” which means “queen” in Spanish.

Shawn’s appearance on Fallon was the first in his planned Wonder Residency, which will feature him performing from a variety of venues on different TV shows. He’s selling posters for each appearance, the proceeds from which will go to help save hard-hit independent music venues from closing.

By Andrea Dresdale

