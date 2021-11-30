Shawn Mendes teases new single and promises “it’ll be okay”

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Instead of nursing a broken heart, Shawn Mendes jumped into the recording studio and kept himself busy. The “Stitches” singer now appears poised to kick off his next music era and confirmed a new song is on the way.

Shawn, who recently parted ways with longtime girlfriend ﻿Camila Cabello﻿, posted a mysterious message for his 65 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, telling them, “it’ll be okay, tomorrow.”

He also shared a 12-second clip of a new song, presumably called “It’ll Be Okay,” and it sounds sonically different from what we heard on his lovestruck Wonder album. Shawn’s voice is low and vulnerable in the snippet as he sings, “Are we gonna make it?/ Is this gonna hurt?” The only instrument featured in the clip is an organ-like synth that slowly plays three descending notes.

This will be Shawn’s first post-breakup song and, based on what we heard in this clip, it’s a pretty safe bet that’s what he’ll be singing about.

Shawn and Camila dated for about two years. Prior to going their separate ways, Shawn confirmed in his Wonder documentary on Netflix that “every song I’ve ever wrote” was about the “Havana” singer. “It’ll Be Okay” appears to continue the trend…at least for now.

Heartbreak anthems are currently ruling the Billboard Hot 100, with Adele‘s “Easy on Me” and Taylor Swift‘s “All Too Well” both going to number one, so Shawn picked a good time to unleash his tearjerker.

Go stock up on those tissues and pints of ice cream, because you might be reaching for them when “It’ll Be Okay” drops Wednesday, December 1, at 7 p.m. ET.

