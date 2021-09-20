Shawn Mendes teases tour announcement this week

Glen Luchford

Shawn Mendes is getting ready to hit the road again.

The singer revealed Monday that he’ll be embarking on his Wonder world tour in 2022. He promised to unveil more details later this week.

“Can’t wait to get out there and see you all again guys,” Shawn wrote on social media, and posted a short video teasing his return to the stage.

He encouraged fans to head to WondertheTour.com to sign up to be “the first to hear about tour dates and presale info.”

Shawn released Wonder, his fourth studio album, in December 2020.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.