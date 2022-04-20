Shawn Mendes to receive Juno International Achievement Award

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Shawn Mendes has won 11 Juno Awards — the Canadian equivalent of the Grammys — in his career, but he’ll be receiving a unique one this year: the Juno International Achievement Award.

The honor recognizes Canadian stars who’ve “attained exemplary success on the world stage” and “raised the profile of Canadian music around the world.” Shawn is one of the youngest recipients of the award, which has also been presented to Shania Twain, Bryan Adams, Drake, Sarah McLachlan, Celine Dion and the band Arcade Fire. In fact, in the 51-year history of the Junos, only eight people have won this award.

“Accepting this award will be a surreal moment,” Shawn says in a statement. “To be recognized for my work not only in Canada, but around the world, is a tremendous honor and I am humbled to join an outstanding group of artists who have helped put Canadian music on the map.”

Shawn, who also is up for four regular Junos this year, and will make a special appearance at the ceremony on May 15 to accept the International Achievement Award in person. You can watch at CBCMusic.ca/junos and CBC Music’s Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.

