Shawn Mendes’ upcoming Wonder tour to promote sustainability initiatives

Shawn Mendes wants his forthcoming Wonder: The World tour to do more than delight fans — he wants it to help save the planet. The Grammy winner announced he’s implementing new sustainability initiatives that’ll drastically reduce its carbon footprint.

“When we first started talking about ‘greening the tour,’ I took a hard look at the many different things that make up our carbon footprint and was faced with the reality that doing one of my favorite things – touring – has a massive impact on the climate crisis,” Shawn said in a statement. “But every decision we make can have a positive outcome.”

“My team and I have worked humbly with climate scientists and youth activists to understand how we can reduce tour emissions and have developed a program that has allowed us to reduce our carbon impact by 50 percent per show this tour compared to the last tour, and to further mitigate all other unavoidable emissions to become a climate positive (carbon negative) tour,” the “Stitches” singer continued. “We are in a pivotal moment for climate, and it’s crucial to me that this tour is a step in the right direction.”

Some changes coming to Shawn’s tour are sustainably produced merchandise, using innovative technology during shows, and reducing his travel emissions. In addition, the singer will donate and support local climate change activists and environmental organizations. He will also introduce fans to these efforts by including an Impact Village per tour stop, so fans can learn how they can combat climate change.

Shawn will also invest in and donate to several causes dedicated to saving the planet, including Gold Standard, ACES, Pachama and more.

The Wonder: The World tour kicks off June 27 in Portland, Oregon.

