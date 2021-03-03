Shawn Mendes wishes happy birthday to Camila Cabello: “I love you more every day”

Shawn Mendes is paying tribute to his love Camila Cabello on her 24th birthday.

The “Wonder” singer posted a photo of the two on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “Happy birthday to the kindest, bravest and most beautiful person I’ve ever known. I love you more every day mi vida.”

On his Instagram Story, he also shared a video of the couple riding in a golf together, his arm around Camila as he drives.

Shawn, 22, and Camila have been dating since 2019 and Shawn told Entertainment Tonight last year that the two have spoken about getting engaged. His dad already refers to Camila as his “daughter-in-law.”

Shawn also previously gushed to People that Camila is “his person.”

“I don’t know why, but I just know that she is,” he explained. “I think that your person really just has to be your best friend, and she has been that for so many years now.”

“She is so unapologetically diving into love,” he added. “And she really taught me what it is to be vulnerable and honest and true in a relationship.”

By Andrea Tuccillo

