Shawn the crocodile? Shawn Mendes to voice beloved children’s book character in upcoming movie

David Livingston/Getty Images

Lyle the Crocodile has found his voice. Shawn Mendes has been announced to play the friendly reptile in an all-new movie adaptation of Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile.

Deadline reports that the “Stitches” singer has been tapped by Sony to lend his vocal talents to the upcoming CG animated flick. Shawn isn’t the only A-lister involved in the upcoming project — Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu as well as Being the Ricardos lead Javier Bardem are also attached to star.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile is based on the beloved children’s book, in which a friendly crocodile helps out the Primm family in completing various chores, and also plays with the neighborhood’s children. Unfortunately, Lyle’s lush and happy lifestyle is threatened when Mr. Grumps, his very angry neighbor, insists he belongs in a zoo.

Lyle numerous attempts to change Mr. Grumps’ mind backfire, so he must pull all the stops to show his crotchety neighbor that his wide crocodile smile belongs with the Primm family.

Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile will include original songs from Shawn and is set to debut in theaters on November 18.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.