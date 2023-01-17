‘Shazam!’ star Zachary Levi opens up about dad’s thyroid cancer battle, asks fans for prayers

Good Morning America

Zachary Levi opened up to fans on social media about his father’s battle with thyroid cancer.

The Shazam! actor, 42, took to Twitter on Monday to respond to a fan who had asked where he was. He said he was at his dad’s side in a hospital room.

“He’s not doin so hot right now. The thyroid cancer just won’t quit, and is slowly overtaking his trachea,” Levi shared, adding, “Papa D is not long for this world.”

The Tangled actor told a fan who inquired about his own well-being that he was “doin just fine” and spoke frankly about the reality of his father’s situation.

“Death does not sadden or frighten me,” he wrote. “It’s actually an incredibly powerful part of life. One that we’ll all reach one day. Where we get to go back to God, the source, and be surrounded by the highest vibration of energy, love.”

In a separate tweet, the Chuck alum asked fans to send prayers for his family, especially his dad.

“But for anyone out there that feels like rollin up some spiritual sleeves and prayin, send some up for my pops,” he tweeted. “Pray that he be as comfy and at peace as a man could get. And that he head home with no fear or regrets, knowing how loved he is.”

Levi’s tweets drew support from fans, as well as The Vampire Diaries co-creator Julie Plec, talk show host Sherri Shepherd, Glee favorite Jane Lynch and more.

