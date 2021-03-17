She had a marvelous time winning everything: See Taylor Swift's Grammy pics

Taylor posted a slideshow of images from Sunday night, captioned “A marvelous time.” We see Taylor sitting at her Grammy table with her folklore collaborator Aaron Dessner and looking thrilled while holding the card that was read onstage when folklore was announced the Album of the Year. It reads, “And the Grammy goes to…folklore, Taylor Swift.”

There are also pictures of Taylor and her collaborators posting backstage with their Grammys and, later, enjoying a beverage that may or may not be alcoholic. Of course they celebrated: Taylor’s now the only female artist ever to win Album of the Year three times.

Taylor’s longtime collaborator, Jack Antonof ,posted even more behind-the-scenes pics, and wrote in a heartfelt thank-you to the singer, “you are the one who let me produce records first. before you i just ‘wasn’t a producer’ according to the herbs. i just wasn’t let in that room.”

“then i met you, we made out of the woods and you said, ‘that’s the version’ and that changed my life right there,” he recalls of their first collaboration, which appeared on their first Album of the Year winner, 1989.

By the way, don’t forget that before Jack and Taylor ever worked together, he’d already won two Grammys as a member of the band fun.

a marvelous time 🥲 pic.twitter.com/V6e3NHVFml — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 17, 2021





By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.