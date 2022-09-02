‘She-Hulk’ and the Hottie: How Megan Thee Stallion’s surprise cameo came about

She-Hulk: Marvel Studios; Megan Thee Stallion: Matthew Baker/Getty Images

Spoiler alert! If you caught Thursday’s new episode of the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, then you saw Megan Thee Stallion make a cameo as herself — and twerk with the show’s star, Tatiana Maslany.

The episode plot involves one of She-Hulk’s former colleagues who gets catfished by a shape-shifting elf who’s pretending to be the rap superstar. Megan appears as herself in a courtroom scene; in a post-credits scene, she’s shown twerking with Maslany, who plays attorney Jessica Walters/She-Hulk.

“What we needed for that story and that joke to work was, we just needed a famous, beautiful, female celebrity,” She-Hulk creator Jessica Gao tells ABC Audio about casting Megan. “And we went through so many different names, so many different possibilities.”

But Gao says cast member Jameela Jamil, who knew Megan from working with her on the show Legendary, is the one who came up with the idea.

“We all froze in our tracks and we said, ‘Wait, is that real? Could you actually make that happen?'” Gao laughs. “And Tatiana is a gigantic Megan fan. So, for so many of us, but especially for Tatiana, it was just a dream come true.”

Director Kat Coiro says Megan was “amazing … awesome and professional and knew exactly what she was doing.”

And, Coiro adds, “She brought out more excitement in Tatiana than I had ever seen!” In fact, Coiro says the post-credits scene where the two dance together was “written at the very last minute, to fulfill Tatiana’s dream of twerking with Megan Thee Stallion.”

Maslany calls the scene “a total dream come true,” adding, “It’s a bizarre visual. And it was so much fun to do!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.