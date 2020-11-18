She moves us: Dua Lipa signs with Puma to inspire women around the world

Hugo Comte

Dua Lipa has teamed up with sportswear brand Puma for an empowering new partnership.

In 2021, she’ll be the company’s global ambassador and face of Puma’s “She Moves Us” campaign, which will focus on “inspiring women who move together to achieve and connect through sports and culture.” In tandem with the brand, she’ll also spearhead “inclusive initiatives” that are important to her.

“I am so excited to announce my partnership with Puma,” says Dua in a statement. “From performance rehearsals to hiking in the hills, it’s important to feel comfortable and look good.”

“I’ve got so many ideas for the projects and campaigns I’ll be taking part in and look forward to bringing them all to life with my Puma family,” she adds.

In a statement, a top Puma executive says the company was “drawn” to Dua’s “creativity, passion, and drive and the way in which she resonates with the young female consumer.”

“But most importantly,” Puma notes, “we were moved by her authentic passion to close the gender gap and look forward to supporting her through several brand initiatives we have planned together. We think she embodies what today’s consumer is looking for in a role model.”

Puma’s first project with Dua will be to sponsor her upcoming Studio 2054 virtual performance on November 27 — which will feature Dua and her dancers wearing Puma, of course. The brand is also offering a limited number of discounted tickets for the event, which will stream in North America at 9 p.m. ET.

clearly very excited to announce that i’ve joined the @PUMA family as their new brand ambassador!!! 🖤🤪 Can’t wait for u to see what we have in store for ya 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hL3y1YtwTU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 17, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.