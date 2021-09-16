Sheryl Crow to receive Missouri Roots Songbook honor

ABC/Eric McCandless

Sheryl Crow is receiving a special honor later this month in her home state.

The singer will be presented with the 2021 Missouri Roots Songbook honor on the final night of the Roots N Blues festival in Columbia, Missouri, on September 26. Sheryl is headlining that night of the three-day festival, which takes place in Stephens Lake Park.

The honor celebrates Sheryl’s musical and humanitarian accomplishments. She’ll be the first living recipient of the Missouri Roots Songbook honor and the first woman to receive it. Previous honorees were Chuck Berry in 2018 and ragtime composer John “Blind” Boone in 2019.

Tickets for the Roots N Blues festival are available now.

