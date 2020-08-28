Sheryl Crow urges women to take breast cancer screening seriously amid COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LA

Sheryl Crow is speaking about the importance of breast cancer screening amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

It’s been 14 years since the 58-year-old singer was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer, and she says early detection played such a large role in her battle with the disease.

“I went into my routine mammogram, which obviously I was dreading like everyone does, and I was extremely athletic, [a] good eater, very healthy, no family history, so I wasn’t worried about it,” the singer said in an interview with Good Morning America.

Crow said she even considered canceling the appointment because she had a lot going on and didn’t think it was “necessary” at the time.

After getting her diagnosis, she took action immediately. The singer had a lumpectomy and went through 33 radiation treatments over the course of 7 weeks.

Sheryl encourages women to prioritize their health and continue going to their annual screenings during the pandemic when safe.

“Although we’re going through a pandemic right now and we’re all living through this uncertain time, it’s really important for women over the age of 40 to continue to be diligent about getting your mammogram,” she urged. “Because early detection really does, it does matter and we can’t take care of our loved ones if we don’t take care of our own health.”

The National Cancer Institute estimated earlier this year that there will be 10,000 more deaths from breast and colorectal cancers in the U.S. over the next 10 years because of the pandemic’s impact on screening visits and treatment.

As the spokesperson for the company’s Genius® 3D Mammography® exam, Sheryl is offering fans a chance to win a virtual concert experience by entering a sweepstakes and filling out a screening reminder at BacktoScreening.com.

By Hayley FitzPatrick

