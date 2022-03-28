She’s feeling ’22!: NYU to give Taylor Swift honorary doctorate

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

That’s Dr. Taylor Swift to you and she’s feeling ’22 — because New York University is awarding her an honorary doctorate of fine arts.

Variety reports that the “Shake It Off” singer will pick up her diploma at Yankee Stadium in May and be recognized as Doctor of Fine Arts, honoris causa. NYU also announced Monday that Taylor will speak at the “traditional” ceremony on May 18 and address the class of 2022.

NYU is the same university that offered a class on Taylor Swift, where students could study her as a music entrepreneur as well as the various pop and country songwriters that helped shape her music. The course also looked into how Taylor fit into the history of pop music “prodigies,” and how youth and girlhood are “often exploited” by the media.

As for Taylor, she recently unveiled a brand new line of merchandise aimed directly at college grads with her “I’m Feeling ’22” graduation collection. Items include stickers to decorate one’s mortarboard, tote bags, balloons, cake toppers, sweaters and even paper plates that are purr-fect for a graduation party.

We say purr-fect because Taylor’s cat Meredith is plastered all over the paraphernalia, along with the slogan, “Happy, Free, Confused and Lonely at the Same Time.”

You can stock up on those items now on Taylor’s online store. No word if she intends to use her merch when she celebrates her new diploma later this summer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.