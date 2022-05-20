She’s the only one: Melissa Etheridge to duet with ‘American Idol’ finalist Noah Thompson on Sunday

Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Melissa Etheridge will do a special guest performance with finalist Noah Thompson on Sunday’s American Idol finale.

American Idol tweeted the news in a video where judge Katy Perry told Leah Marlene that they’d be singing “Firework” together, and Luke Bryan told HunterGirl that they’d be singing the Randy Travis hit “I Told You So” as a duet. Katy then told Noah he’d be singing with Melissa, and he shrugged and said, “Sounds good!”

Melissa responded, “That moment when you realize the other two finalists are singing with the judges and you are singing with…what’s her name again?” She added, “don’t worry @noahthompsonmu1 we are gonna rock the finals.”

Noah replied, “I can’t wait Melissa I really can’t, looking forward to meeting you and cannot wait for this duet.”

Either Noah, Leah or HunterGirl will be crowned the American Idol on Sunday night, and Melissa is just one of the stars who’ll be appearing on the finale. The lineup also includes judge Lionel Richie performing, plus country superstar Thomas Rhett, Michael Bublé, Sara Bareilles, Flo Rida and Earth, Wind and Fire.

The American Idol season 20 finale airs live Sunday, May 22, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.