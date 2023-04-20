Shine bright like a Diamond: Post Malone breaks record for most 10 million-selling tracks

Courtesy Mercury Records

Post Malone has set a new record for RIAA Diamond-certified singles: Thanks to three new certifications, he now has a total of eight, breaking the previous record set by Bruno Mars, who has six.

Diamond certification means a song has sold 10 million units. Posty’s songs that have reached that milestone are “White Iverson,” “Circles,” “Sunflower,” “Congratulations,” “I Fall Apart,” “Rockstar,” “Better Now” and “Psycho.”

Also of note, “Sunflower” holds the record for the highest Platinum-certified single of all time: It’s been certified 17-times Platinum.

To mark his achievement, on Friday Post will release The Diamond Collection, a compilation that includes all those singles, as well as his new track, “Chemical.” That’s the first release from his upcoming fifth album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.