Should Couples Partake in “Solomoons?”

Lots of newlyweds take honeymoons and some parents-to-be take a “babymoon” – a trip before their little bundle of joy arrives, but have you heard about “solomoons?”

Well … they’re just what they sound like – a trip people in couples take by themselves. The trend is on the rise and these solo getaways could be the perfect fix for couples who have been cooped up together during the pandemic and are ready for some space and “me” time. With all the togetherness, the months of stay-at-home orders and quarantining, couples therapist Alicia Muñoz explains that too much closeness can turn into codependency and that’s not good. Instead, couples need to find that sweet spot between being independent and embracing intimacy and a solomoon could help them find that. These solo trips give both partners space to get back in touch with themselves. Everyone gets to do what they want with their time and don’t have to worry about what their partner is doing for a few days. It’s a case of absence making the heart grow fonder and after reconnecting with themselves as individuals, they come back to the relationship refreshed and recharged.

Do you and your partner need a little alone time? Maybe a “solomoon” is just what the doctor ordered!