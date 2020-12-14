Sia accuses Shia LeBeouf of conning her "into an adulterous relationship," expresses support for FKA Twigs

Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

After singer FKA Twigs sued ex-boyfriend Shia LeBeouf and accused him of assault, Sia has come forward with her own accusations against the Holes actor.

In a Friday suit filed by FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, she claims LeBeouf “tormented” her, brandished a firearm while driving, “knowingly” gave her an STD and abused her.

She said she hopes her lawsuit will protect others, adding that LeBeouf “hurts women…uses them [and] abuses them both personally and mentally.”

Sia took to Twitter on Saturday to express her support of the 32-year-old actress and made her own accusations against LeBeouf.

“I too have been hurt emotionally by Shia, a pathological liar, who conned me into an adulterous relationship claiming to be single,” the “Chandelier” singer tweeted. “I believe he’s very sick and have compassion for him AND his victims. Just know, if you love yourself- stay safe, stay away.”

In a followup message, Sia told Barnett “I love you” and “This is very courageous and I’m very proud of you.”

“Love you back @Sia you’re an inspiration and thank you everyone for your love and solidarity,” Barnett wrote back on Sunday.

Sia, 44, worked with LeBeouf for her 2015 music video “Elastic Heart,” which also starred dancing prodigy Maddie Zeigler.

During that time, the Transformers actor was linked to Mia Goth, while Sia was married to Erik Anders Lang. Their marriage ended in December 2016.

While LeBeouf has not responded to Sia’s claims, he issued a statement to the New York Times regarding Barnett’s lawsuit that said, “Although many of these allegations are not true, I am not in the position to defend any of my actions. I owe these women the opportunity to air their statements publicly and accept accountability for those thing I have done.”

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.