Sia awards $100,000 to ‘Survivor’ finalist: “You deserve to be rewarded for being a good person”

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Sia is a fan of Survivor and revealed the contestant from this season that she wishes had won the $1 million prize.

Maryanne Oketch won season 42 of the long-running reality show. But the “Cheap Thrills” singer thinks Drea Wheeler was far more deserving and shouldn’t have gone home empty-handed — so she gave her $100,000!

The video of Sia’s sweet surprise was shared on Survivor‘s official Twitter, with Wheeler breaking out in tears after learning the Australian singer was one of her “super fans.”

“You’re an amazing woman,” Sia told the shocked contestant, adding she was impressed by the “smooth” way she played the game. “Your fire got put out way too early for my liking. And also the way you handled that situation at Tribal was so graceful.”

Sia told Wheeler, “I love you,” and said she wanted to offer her more than verbal encouragement. “I want to give you $100,000 just to say you’re a good person and you deserve to be rewarded for being a good person.” Sia encouraged her to “keep going.”

Wheeler, who is 35, sobbed throughout the big reveal and was only able to muster a “thank you” in response, saying the gift rendered her “genuinely speechless.”

“I’m so very grateful for this moment,” she added.

Wheeler finished seventh this season and is the latest recipient of what’s called The Sia Awards — where Sia rewards her favorite Survivor contestants of each season with a monetary reward.

Survivor airs on CBS.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.