Sia wraps up new holiday songs on ‘Everyday Is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition)’

Monkey Puzzle/Atlantic

For Sia, Christmas comes early with the deluxe edition of her popular holiday album, Everyday Is Christmas.

This year, the “Chandelier” singer is offering fans the gift of new music with Everyday Is Christmas (Snowman Deluxe Edition), out on November 5. ﻿It includes three original additions, “Snowman (Slowed Down and Snowed In Remix),” “Pin Drop” and “Santa Visits Everyone.”

“Snowman” was featured on the original Everyday Is Christmas album, released in 2017. The remix dropped in 2020 after the song took on a new life thanks to a TikTok trend where fans attempted to sing a verse in one breath.

Everyday Is Christmas cracked the top five on the Billboard Top Holiday Albums chart in 2017.

