Sign of the Dimes: Harry Styles rakes in $95 million thanks to his Love on Tour

Harry Styles is seeing a lot of green, and it’s not because it’s the holidays. Billboard reports that the “Adore You” singer is rolling in the money — $95 million to be exact — from his Love on Tour.

Harry wrapped his 42-stop outing November 28, on which he sold over 719,000 tickets in the U.S., adding a lush $94.7 million to his bank account. Billboard further estimates he sold about 17,100 tickets per show, which earned him roughly $2.25 million a night.

These numbers eclipse his first headlining tour, Harry Styles: Live on Tour, which ran for 80 dates and grossed $63 million.

New York City earned Harry the most money on his latest tour. A five-night run at Madison Square Garden moved over 93,000 tickets, earning Harry $13.8 million. He also enjoyed a strong showing in Los Angeles after selling more than 50,000 tickets across his three show-stay at The Forum. That put an extra $6.6 million in his pockets.

Billboard estimates Harry’s stops in Nashville, Atlanta and Chicago raked in $4 million each. His final bow at Long Island’s UBS Arena was his highest-grossing single-night concert, selling more than $3.2 million in tickets.

The British singer is next set to take over the Capital One Beach Bash on December 30 at South Beach, Florida’s Lummus Park. The show is free, but tickets must be reserved in advance starting Tuesday, December 21 on the Orange Bowl’s website.

