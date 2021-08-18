Silk Sonic pushes back debut album release to 2022

Harper Smith

Silk Sonic — the dynamic duo of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak — confirms to Rolling Stone that they’ve pushed back their debut album release.

In a new cover story for the mag, the duo says An Evening with Silk Sonic is now set for a January 2022 release, instead of coming out this fall like initially planned. In the meantime, Bruno and Anderson say they want to take their time putting out more songs before dropping a full collection.

“I don’t want to be binge-watched,” Bruno says, adding, “We’re really in touch-up mode now. We’ve got the bones of most of the album, so it’s really about touching up parts that need a little more…grease.”

He promises fans they won’t spend too much time reworking things.

“I think we put the pressure on ourselves by putting out ‘Leave the Door Open’ — but a deadline is important, because at some point, you gotta say, ‘This is it,’” Bruno says. “Otherwise you’re gonna work it till you hate it.”

He adds, “But there’s a beauty in that — you do have to get sick of it, because that means you put the love and the time and the passion in it, and it’s taxing.”

