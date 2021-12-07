Silk Sonic tops Billboard’s annual staff survey of the top 100 songs of the year

Shaun Hoffman/ABC

Who has the top song of 2021? According to Billboard‘s staff, the honor goes to Silk Sonic and their hit single “Leave The Door Open.”

The outlet released its list of the best 100 songs to come out of 2021 and, sitting above an impressive roundup is the ﻿Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak﻿-fronted group. ﻿Billboard﻿’s staff call their song “an instant slam dunk” because it blends “the lush sounds of ’70s soul” and a “modern finesse.”

﻿Olivia Rodrigo﻿ claims second place with her angry breakup anthem “good 4 u,” which helped the young singer make history by going to number one on the Hot 100. The song’s number one bow was preceded by “drivers license” and, therefore, made Olivia the only artist in history to have a debut album, Sour, send two of its songs to the number one spot.

In third is “Levitating” by Dua Lipa, with Billboard ﻿saluting the hit for being a “fun repeat listen” even though it never topped the Hot 100, but was a constant in the top 10. Although the song was released in October 2020, it made the cut because it peaked this year: In fact, it was Billboard‘s number-one Hot 100 chart song of 2021.

Lil Nas X and his groundbreaking “Industry Baby” collab with Jack Harlow ends 2021 in fourth place while Taylor Swift rounds out the top five with her 10-minute re-recording of “All Too Well.”

Visit Billboard‘s website to read the complete list of the best 100 songs of 2021.

