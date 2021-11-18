Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak jokes he should have collaborated with Taylor Swift instead of Bruno Mars

Harper Smith

Could an Anderson .Paak–Taylor Swift collaboration be on the way?

On Tuesday, .Paak, who with Bruno Mars is one half of the duo Silk Sonic, took to Twitter to joke that he’d teamed up with the wrong artist, after sharing a screenshot that revealed that the duo’s debut, An Evening with Silk Sonic, was second in sales to Taylor’s Red (Taylor’s Version) on the U.S. music charts.

“Looks like I linked up with the wrong pop star!” he teased. “Hey @taylorswift13 is your number still the same!? Lmk if you need help with [re-recording your album] 1989, I’m available! #ShakeItOff.”

Bruno then retweeted the post, adding “It’s the betrayal for me.” In a follow-up tweet, he shared a photoshopped version of Taylor’s 1989 album that showed .Paak peeking out from behind the pop star.

Silk Sonic dropped their long-awaited debut on the same day as Taylor’s re-recorded Red album was released.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.