Silk Sonic’s Anderson .Paak to appear on Thursday’s episode of ‘Sesame Street’

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Silk Sonic co-founder Anderson .Paak is skating on over to Sesame Street to sing about the holidays with its cast of lovable muppets.

In a new promo, the “Leave the Door Open” singer is seen teaming with Elmo to teach Cookie Monster what makes a holiday and why they’re so special. While the lesson goes on, images play in the background showcasing all types of celebrations and the activities families enjoy during those moments — such as dancing, singing and craft making.

“Holidays remind us of an event that we remember/ Like Memorial Day, Juneteenth / Not to mention Veteran’s Day and Purim and 4th of July / And, sometimes, things that happen every year,” Anderson raps while playing the drums. He also lists off a few dates that honor people, like Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Mother’s Day.

Between him and Elmo, they cover a broad spectrum of holidays celebrated by different cultures and religions across the world. They also pull an April Fools’ prank on Cookie Monster by convincing him the world ran out of his favorite treat.

Anderson is just the latest celebrity guest to make a cameo on the long running children’s show, with previous guests including Kacey Musgraves and Tennis star Naomi Osaka. Billie Eilish is set to appear on the show in June.

Catch Anderson when he joins the cast of Sesame Street tomorrow, January 13, on HBO Max.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.