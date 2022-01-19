Silk Sonic’s Las Vegas residency, “the sexiest party of the year,” starts next month

Shaun Hoffman/ABC

Bruno Mars already has a residency in Las Vegas, so it’s no wonder that his side project Silk Sonic is following suit.

“Its happening! The sexiest party of the year! Them Silk Sonic Boyz are performing Live in Las Vegas!” Bruno wrote on his socials. His Silk Sonic partner Anderson .Paak added, “THE TERMS ARE LOCKED AND VEGAS MIGHT NOT EVER BE THE SAME JACK!! YOU’RE INVITED TO THE HOTTEST SHOW IN SIN CITY!”

The residency kicks off February 25 at the 5,200-seat Dolby Live theater at the Park MGM, which is where Bruno does his residency. A pre-sale starts at 1 p.m. ET today, while tickets go on sale to the general public at 1 p.m. ET on Friday.

So far, the dates the duo will play are February 25, 26, March 2, 4, 5, 16, 18, 19, 23, 25, 26, 31 and April 2.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.