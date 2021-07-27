Simone Biles Withdraws from Women’s Team Gymnastics Final at Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles competes on the balance beam during the women’s U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials Friday, June 25, 2021, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

the U.S. gymnastics team took silver in the women’s team event after Biles withdrew from the competition after the first event.

Before her withdrawal, Biles had an uncharacteristically poor vault and failed to stick the landing. According to a statement from USA Gymnastics, Biles withdrew due to a medical issue. Biles coach wrote to NBC, “Physically she is fine. But she is done for the night.” Biles told her team, “You guys go out there and do what you’ve trained to do. I’m sorry. I love you guys but you’re going to do just fine. I love you. You guys have trained your whole entire lives for this. It’s fine.”

In the end, the U.S. could not catch the ROC (Russia) who won gold after a dazzling floor routine. Without Biles, our hometown Minnesota hero Suni Lee, a Saint Paul resident, stepped up for the team on the uneven bars and the balance beam. She tied Belgium’s Nina Derwael for the best score on the uneven bars. On the balance beam, Lee scored a 14.133, the second-best score in that event throughout the comeptition.