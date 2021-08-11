Smooth “Move”: Rob Thomas reunites with Carlos Santana for new track

BMG

It’s the reunion we didn’t know we needed: Rob Thomas has re-teamed with his “Smooth” collaborator Carlos Santana for a brand-new song.

The track, “Move,” is the first single from Santana’s new album, Blessings and Miracles, and it’ll be out August 18. The track also features vocals from “Best Day of My Life” band American Authors, with frontman Zac Barnett singing the lead in the second verse.

“‘Move’ came about was very much like how ‘Smooth’ happened,” says Santana in a statement. “It was like divine intelligence behind the scenes, and I just knew I had to record it with Rob.”

“The song is about awakening your molecules. Ignite and activate yourself – you know, move,” the guitar legend adds. “When Rob and I work together, we have a sound that’s splendiferous.”

If “Move” is even half as successful as “Smooth,” it’ll be massive: It was number one for 12 weeks, won three Grammys and it was number two on Billboard‘s ranking of the top songs of the first 50 years of the Hot 100 chart.

Blessings and Miracles arrives October 15. Meanwhile, Rob is working on his first Christmas album.

