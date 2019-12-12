Someone bought Olivia Newton-John’s ‘Grease’ jacket and returned it to her!

If you’ve ever seen the movie, Grease, you’ll absolutely remember Olivia Newton-John’s iconic black leather jacket. Well .. during a charity auction last month, the iconic jacket sold for $243,200 and the Grammy-winning singer and actress probably thought it was gone for good.

Too bad the buyer had other ideas for the piece.

“This jacket belongs to you and the collective soul of those who love you, those for whom you are the soundtrack of their lives. It should not sit in a billionaire’s closet for country club bragging rights,” the anonymous buyer said in Los Angeles this weekend, in a video posted on Facebook by Julien’s Auctions. “For this reason I humbly and respectfully return it to its rightful owner, which is you.”

Watch the amazing video below:

