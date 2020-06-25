Song on Katy Perry's new album is about making sure daughter "doesn't have any limits on any of her dreams"

Liza Voloshin

Katy Perry‘s new album is due August 14 — and her baby daughter may be arriving right around that same time. In a recent interview with radio station NRJ Lebanon, Katy described one of the songs on the new record as “a hope I have for my future child.”

Katy says the song, “What Makes a Woman,” is about how she hopes that her child “doesn’t have any limits on any of her dreams or what she wants to be or who she thinks she is. She can change whenever she wants…She can try everything on if she wants and figure out what fits.”

“I think that song is important is important to me and important for her,” Katy added.

So far, we don’t know the title or track listing for Katy’s album.

Tonight, Katy will take part in Can’t Cancel Pride, a COVID-19 benefit show for the LGBTQ+ community that will be live streamed at 9 p.m. local time on iHeartRadio’s Facebook and Instagram pages and PrideRadio.com. Also performing are Sia, Adam Lambert, Melissa Etheridge and Ricky Martin.

Can’t Cancel Pride aims to raise visibility and funds for LGBTQ+ communities most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. It also aims to show that while in-person Pride events may be cancelled, the spirit of Pride is alive and well.

Katy Perry said “What Makes A Woman” it’s one of her favorite songs of KP5 It’s a song dedicated to her daughter 🥺 pic.twitter.com/g1GWvpPLG2 — 🆅 🌼 (@lightperrysk) June 23, 2020

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.