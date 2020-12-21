Songs, albums by Journey, Linda Rondstadt, Peter Gabriel, The Cars & more inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Courtesy of the Recording Academy

From “We are the World” to “Y.M.C.A.,” the recordings that the Recording Academy is inducting into the Grammy Hall of Fame for 2021 are quite an eclectic group.

Each year, the Academy chooses songs for induction that are at least 25 years ago and “exhibit qualitative or historical significance.” There are 29 titles being inducted this year.

Among them are Journey‘s iconic hit “Don’t Stop Believin’,” Peter Gabriel‘s 1986 landmark album So, The Cars‘ self-titled debut album, and Linda Ronstadt’s Canciones de Mi Padre. Ronstadt is also part of another album that’s being inducted: 1987’s Trio, which teamed her with Dolly Parton and Emmylou Harris.

Pearl Jam‘s landmark 1991 debut Ten, Bruce Springsteen‘s debut Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J., and Patti Smith‘s influential 1975 album Horses are also on the induction list, as are

The all-star 1985 charity single “We Are the World” — featuring everyone from Michael Jackson, Lionel Richie and Stevie Wonder, to Bruce Springsteen, Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Billy Joel and Cyndi Lauper — is also being inducted, as is the Village People‘s camp classic “Y.M.C.A.”

The Cars‘ self-titled debut album and “The Gambler,” the signature song of the late Kenny Rogers, are also on the list of inductees this year.

“We are proud to announce this year’s diverse roster of GRAMMY Hall Of Fame inductees and to recognize recordings that have shaped our industry and inspires music makers of tomorrow,” said Harvey Mason Jr., chair and interim president/CEO of the Recording Academy.

He added, “Each recording has had a significant impact on our culture, and it is an honor to add them to our distinguished catalog.”

By Andrea Dresdale

