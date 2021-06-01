‘SOUR’ “Butter?” BTS, Olivia Rodrigo make history on the Hot 100

BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS and Olivia Rodrigo have both made history on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart with their new releases.

Let’s start with BTS’ new single, “Butter,” which has melted a previous chart record. “Butter” debuts at number one on the Hot 100, giving BTS four number-one hits in just nine months. That’s the fastest accumulation of four initial number ones by a group since the Jackson 5 did it in eight months in 1970.

Among all acts, the nine months BTS took to score “Butter,” “Life Goes On,” “Savage Love” and “Dynamite” is the fastest any act has put up its first four number ones since Justin Timberlake did it in seven months back in 2007 to 2008.

But most impressive is the fact that BTS has scored four number-one Hot 100 debuts, period. No other group has ever had more than one. The most any artist has had is five: Ariana Grande holds that record, but with the way things are going, BTS might tie it soon.

Meanwhile, Olivia, whose debut album SOUR scored the best first-week album sales of 2021 so far, now has three songs from that album in the top 10: “Good 4 U,” “Deja Vu” and “Traitor.” She’s now the first artist in history to have three simultaneous top 10s all from a debut album.

Plus, another song from SOUR, “Brutal,” has debuted at number one on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart. It’s the first number-one debut on that chart since Olivia’s idol Taylor Swift did it with “Cardigan” last year.

