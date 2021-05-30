‘SOUR’ smash: Olivia Rodrigo’s debut hits #1; sets sales, streaming records

Geffen Records

Olivia Rodrigo‘s debut album has proven to be just as record-breaking as her debut single.

SOUR debuts at number-one on the Billboard 200 with first-week sales of 295,000 units: the biggest sales week so far for 2021. SOUR outsold the previous record-holder for biggest first-week of the year: Olivia’s idol, Taylor Swift. In April, her album Fearless (Taylor’s Version) sold 291,000 units in its first week.

In addition, Olivia is the first female artist to score a number-one debut with a first album since Cardi B did it with 2018’s Invasion of Privacy. SOUR also scored the most U.S. audio streams for a female debut album in history, and broke Spotify’s record for most-streamed album in a week by a female artist.

Overall, SOUR is now the second-biggest streaming album by a woman ever, second only to Ariana Grande’s Thank U, Next.

Plus, SOUR’s three singles — “Drivers License,” “Deja Vu” and “Good 4 U” — are currently in the Top 40, which is a first for a brand-new artist.

On Instagram, Olivia wrote, “thank u to everyone who listened to SOUR. this has truly been the coolest week of my life. so so so grateful.”

