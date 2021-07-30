Source says Kelly Clarkson’s spousal support payments to ex-husband are “temporary”

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Earlier this week it was revealed that Kelly Clarkson has been ordered to shell out nearly $200,000 a month to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. But a new report from People claims that agreement is only temporary.

A source tells the mag that the court order — which has Kelly paying $150,000 per month in spousal support and $45,601 per month in child support for their two children — “is strictly temporary support until a final settlement is worked out.”

The order, handed down by a Los Angeles judge on Tuesday, also has the singer paying $1.25 million toward Blackstock’s attorney fees.

Kelly and Brandon married in 2013 and share seven-year-old daughter River Rose and five-year-old son Remington Alexander. Their split was made public in June 2020.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.